After my sister became a mother at the age of 17, I adopted her daughter; now she wants me to adopt her second child as well.

Choosing whether or not to have children is arguably the most important decision you’ll ever make, but as they say, even the best-laid plans can go astray.

An anonymous woman who had no intention of ever becoming a mother described how she adopted her niece three years ago when her sister couldn’t look after her.

She now expects her to do the same with her second child.

The 35-year-old explained on Reddit’s ‘Am I the A******’ forum how her sister had her first child when she was 17 and gave her up when she was two years old.

“My parents had health issues and couldn’t take her in, so I took on the responsibility,” she wrote.

“I adore my niece and will never hold her responsible for my sister’s errors, but it has, unfortunately, uprooted my life.”

The woman said she had to turn down promotions to stay in the same area, and she even had to break up with her boyfriend because he didn’t want children.

The woman said she began allowing her sister to visit a year after she adopted her niece and has never concealed the fact that she is her biological mother.

“She told me that she wants me to keep raising my niece because I have a better job and can afford it,” she continued.

“My sister only has a GED and is barely surviving.

She usually lives with her temporary boyfriends to avoid having to pay for a place of her own.”

As a result, the woman describes her sister to her daughter as more like an “aunt” than anything else.

This Christmas, however, the sister surprised her family by announcing that she was expecting another child.

“This past holiday, we were at my parents’ house to open presents, and my sister gave my niece a present to open,” she explained.

“I was wearing a shirt that said, ‘I’m going to be big sister!’

My sister told us she was pregnant, that she wouldn’t be able to keep the baby, and that she was counting on me to adopt the child.

She didn’t intend to become pregnant; she was reportedly on birth control, and she has no idea who the father is…

