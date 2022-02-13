After nasty feuds with stylists, makeup artists, and assistants, the Kardashian sisters created a burn book of ex-friends.

After nasty fights with stylists, makeup artists, and assistants, the Kardashian sisters created a burn book of ex-friends.

THE KARDASHIAN BROTHERS APPEAR TO LIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA, AND AS A RESULT, A LOT OF THEIR BUSINESS, INCLUDING ALL OF THEIR FRIEND DRAMA, HAS LEAKED INTO THE PUBLIC.

The famous siblings have had numerous feuds with people ranging from friends to makeup artists and assistants over the years.

Here are some of the most high-profile feuds involving Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jordyn Woods made headlines in 2019 after being caught “making out” with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The TV family then proceeded to remove the long-time family friend as a model from their various brands, as well as cut off the joint makeup project between her and Kylie.

Because of the kissing incident, Jordyn, 24, was even forced to leave Kylie’s home.

Jordyn would reflect to Natalie Manuel Lee for her YouTube series a year later, “I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really.”

“…,” she continued.

All you have to do now is accept what happened and move on.

Learning to accept what has happened, I believe, is letting go of shame.”

While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, split because of the world’s most famous kiss, they were reunited during the pandemic while quarantined with their 3-year-old daughter, True.

They split up again in the summer of 2021 after more cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the NBA star “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party.”

Tristan would then confirm in January 2022 that he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while dating Khloe.

While the Kardashians’ feud with Jordyn Woods is one of the most well-known, the feud with Taylor Swift is the most well-known.

Taylor and Kim became friends after Kanye West, Kim’s now ex-husband, unexpectedly interrupted the singer during her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs.

That all changed after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star leaked a conversation between Taylor and Kanye about the rapper’s 2016 single Famous.

Despite the fact that the then-power couple claimed Kanye got permission to rap about Taylor, the Bad Blood hitmaker claimed she had no idea about the song’s lyric, “I made that b**ch famous,” she claimed she didn’t know about it.

Kanye only told the songwriter the lyric would be “Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” according to the leaked phone, to which she laughed and replied, “That’s not…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.