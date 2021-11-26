After Naughty Boy and Frankie’s world map challenge, fans of I’m A Celeb have one complaint – but did you notice it?

After Naughty Boy and Frankie’s world map challenge, I’m A Celeb fans have one complaint – but did you notice it?

Fans of I’m A Celebrity complained about Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge’s world map challenge, but did you notice it?

The 36-year-old music producer and 32-year-old singer were the most recent celebrities to compete for camp treats.

They had to match each postcard’s skyline to the city it came from.

Despite their extensive travels, the two had trouble locating each city on the map.

Fans of the ITV show were left perplexed because they had the good fortune to travel the world as a result of their jobs.

“Funny how celebs have no idea where places are around the world but it’s those celebs who have toured around the world since they’re singers,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Watching Frankie and Naughty Boy do the challenge and claim they’ve been to all the places but can’t find them on a map has made me think there must be quite a few people who fly from Point A to Point B but don’t actually know where they’ve travelled to!” said another.

“In a state of absolute shock how Frankie and Naughty Boy couldn’t find NEW YORK on a world map,” said a third.

“I’m yelling at the television because naughty boy mistook Australia for China on that map,” a fourth added.

They eventually got them all in the right place and traded in their stars, Cledwyn’s Kiosk.

They were given the option of ready-to-eat salted crisps or flapjacks, and they chose the sweet treat.

However, before they were released, the other campmates had to correctly answer a question.

They had to choose whether 19% or 35% of people think it’s traditional for a man to pay on the first date.

The camp chose the higher percentage and relished their delicious flapjacks.

Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson made their first appearances in the episode.

The actors were forced to participate in the Scare Fair, a gruesome bushtucker trial.

””””””””””””””””””””,

They had to move sheep’s testicles from one tray to another using only their mouths in one experiment.

In another, their head was trapped inside a clear box filled with snakes, and they had to untangle the stars using only their mouth.

They received 11 out of a possible 12 stars.

When the celebs returned to camp, they discovered a bed, two thrones, and portraits of the Lords had been…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]