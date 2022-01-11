After Naya Rivera’s death, her sister shares her journey out of the “Dark Place.”

Nickayla Rivera, 10, uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled “allow me to reintroduce myself,” in which she detailed her close relationship with her late sister, including childhood memories and their time growing up together.

“In July of 2020, my family and I suffered a tragic loss when my sister Naya passed away,” she explained.

“And I was completely taken aback when that happened.

My entire family was stunned.

It was as if someone had pulled the rug out from under us and we hadn’t anticipated it.

When that happened, the dark place I had been in had only gotten darker.

I wasn’t thinking about my future at the time.

Really, I didn’t think about myself.

I’d only recently begun to feel discomfort.”

Naya was confirmed dead by authorities on July 13, 2020, after a five-day search at Lake Piru in California. Her official cause of death was ruled as accidental.

The Gleealum was first reported missing while on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey.

She was 33 at the time.

Nickayla wrote a touching tribute to her sister in the weeks following her death.

“There are no words to describe my love for you,” she captioned a photo of her and Naya on Instagram on July 25.

“Whether we’re standing next to each other or thousands of miles apart, our bond is unbreakable.

We have an unbreakable bond.

We were polar opposites who happened to be the same person at the same time.

My yang’s yin.

I had no idea that by losing you, I would discover so much of myself in you.”

Nickayla has learned to take things one step at a time in the time since, as she explained in a recent YouTube video.

“I realized that the pain I was feeling wouldn’t go away unless I decided to look for the good in this world,” she explained.

“From then on, I embarked on this journey of self-discovery.”

I began by giving up my vape…

