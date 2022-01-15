After nearly dying on a plane, I’ve been left with permanent ear pain… I was texting my father to say goodbye…

After almost dying on a plane, I’ve been left with permanent ear pain… I was texting my father to say goodbye when I almost died…

A WOMAN who suffered permanent hearing loss when the plane she was on almost crashed has spoken out for the first time about the terrifying experience.

Cassie took to TikTok in April 2018 to talk about her experiences on South West Flight 1380, which she and her husband were flying home from a trip to New York City.

“Shortly after taking that picture, I was tired, so I put my head on my husband’s shoulder and tried to fall asleep,” Cassie explained as she shared a photo of Manhattan taken from her window as the plane took off.

“About 30 minutes later, the plane dipped dramatically to the left, waking me up.”

It was a cacophony of screams.

“I look over my left shoulder and see my husband screaming, and behind him, I see the engine, which looks like this – I took this picture.”

Cassie took a photo of the engine in pieces, explaining that “one of the fan blades broke loose and destroyed the engine,” as well as breaking a plane window.

“All of the oxygen masks fell off within five or ten seconds, and it felt like air was being sucked out of my lungs,” she explained.

“It was a deafening noise.”

We realized there was a lot of wind after I put on my oxygen mask and assisted my husband with his.

“We turn around and see a broken window two rows behind us, with a woman being partially sucked out of the window, all at 30,000 feet.”

She died later, despite the efforts of two “very strong gentlemen” who managed to pull her back into the plane.

Cassie continued, “We were up in the air for about 20 minutes before we were able to land.”

“The pilots were able to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport, and I honestly believed I was going to die for the next 20 minutes.”

“We were messaging his brother and my father, pretty much saying goodbye, while my husband was connecting to the Wifi.”

“Everyone was screaming and crying, and I wasn’t sure I’d make it.”

Cassie began “bawling” her eyes out as the pilots made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

She continued, “I didn’t cry the entire time until we landed.”

“I think the cheers and clapping came from people who didn’t sit by the…

