After nearly three years together, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits.

Us Weekly can confirm that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have called it quits after nearly three years together.

The 30-year-old Little Italy star’s breakup from 37-year-old Hedlund was first reported by In Touch.

The couple listed their house in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for nearly (dollar)2 million shortly before calling it quits.

The house was on contingency in December 2021, which meant that an offer had been accepted but the sale had not yet been completed.

After Roberts’ on-again, off-again relationship with Evan Peters ended in March 2019, the Country Strong actor and the Scream Queens alum were first linked.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends for a long time,” a source told Us at the time. “But this is new, casual, and only a couple of weeks old.”

The couple kept their relationship under wraps for the majority of their relationship.

For her part, Roberts explained that one of the reasons she wanted to keep her personal life private was because she became famous at such a young age.

“It takes a lot of effort to grow up.

In May of this year, she told Cosmopolitan, “It makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment.”

“With Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everyone can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story.”

It’s difficult.

… I know what’s true and what happened in my own life, as do the people I love.”

The couple’s first child is due in June 2020, according to Us.

One month later, an insider told Us that the couple was “surprised, shocked, and happy at the same time,” as were their families.

Rhodes, their son, is expected to arrive in December 2020.

A source told Us that the American Horror Story vet and the Mudbound star were “bonding a lot” as they prepared to become a family of three in the months leading up to Rhodes’ birth.

In November 2020, an insider said, “Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is great for them.”

“Garrett is very excited to become a father and believes that this is exactly what he needed.

He’s ready to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being a father, and Emma’s pregnancy has forced him to do so.

