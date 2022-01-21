After nearly three years together, Michelle Dockery is engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brother Jasper.

After nearly three years together, Michelle Dockery has gotten engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brother Jasper.

Michelle Dockery has announced her engagement to Jasper Waller-Bridge following a low-key romance.

The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex, according to the UK’s The Times published on Thursday, January 20.

According to the British newspaper, Dockery and her partner — the brother of Fleabag alum Phoebe Waller-Bridge — have been dating since 2019 and made their red carpet debut shortly after at the Rome Film Festival.

She was previously engaged to John Dineen, who died of cancer in 2015, and will reprise her role as Lady Mary Crawley in this year’s Downton Abbey: A New Era.

He was 34 years old at the time.

In November 2017, two years after the PR executive’s death, the Godless star told The Guardian, “I don’t have the vocabulary to describe what it felt like.”

“In my entire life, I’ve never been more dedicated to anything than him.”

As a result, everything was just turned off at the time.

Everything, including work

It didn’t make a difference what I was doing at the time.

You’ve transformed into an [oncological]expert overnight.

This stuff takes over your life, and that was always my top priority.”

“I never lost hope,” Dockery said at the time.

No, it isn’t.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that John never, ever complained, and that gave us strength.

That positivity is what keeps you going – to never lose hope for a miracle.

There was no other way for me to do it.

… John was a very private person, and keeping his illness from the press was the most difficult thing for him.

“It took a lot of effort.”

After her loss, the England native told the British publication that she had “spent more time in hospitals that year than some people do in a lifetime” and that she had learned to “see things differently.”

Dockery added, “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone or expect them to know.”

“I call myself a widow, yes.”

We had made a commitment.

