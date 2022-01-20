After nearly two years, Elton John returns to the stage for a world tour.

After nearly two years away from the stage, Elton John returns for a world tour.

Elton John isn’t saying goodbye to the yellow brick road just yet, despite a nearly two-year hiatus.

Instead, on Wednesday, the legendary performer officially resumed his world tour in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As a result of the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic, John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in Pennsylvania in September 2018, came to a halt in early March 2020.

In September 2021, shows were once again postponed to allow the singer time to undergo hip surgery.

The legendary performer told the sold-out crowd inside the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night, “You have been holding on to these tickets for 745 days.”

Despite the fact that this is John’s final tour, he still has more than a year of shows left before he officially says goodbye in Sweden on July 8, 2023.

He’ll be 76 years old by that time.

He said in a recent CBS Mornings interview, “I want to do something different with the rest of my life.”

But first, he must attend to the road.

“I want to finish [the tour]as triumphantly as possible,” he said.

He tells @AnthonyMasonCBS that he’s “had enough of that applause” and that he’s looking forward to spending time with his family.

After more than 50 years in the music business, the legendary performer is still standing at the age of 74.

John is back at the top of the charts with new hits like “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” with Dua Lipa and “Merry Christmas” with Ed Sheeran, thanks to his latest collaborative album, aptly titled The Lockdown Sessions.

Still, the six-time GRAMMY winner told CBS Mornings that he is looking forward to spending time with his family in the next chapter of his extraordinary life.

He said, “I’ve been touring since I was 17, in the back of a van.”

“I’ve lived an incredible life.

I’ve been extremely fortunate, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it, but I’ve had enough of the applause.”

