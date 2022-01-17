After nearly two years in the United States, Simon Cowell of Britain’s Got Talent couldn’t recognize the English flag.

After nearly two years in the United States, British Got Talent judge Simon Cowell was unable to recognize the English flag.

When Simon Cowell couldn’t recognize the English flag during BGT auditions, David Walliams humiliated him.

“You idiot,” the Little Britain comic yelled at his fellow judge.

“Now we’re in England,” says the narrator.

When a five-year-old named Charles demonstrated his knowledge of national flags, Simon, 62, was embarrassed.

The multi-millionaire, who has spent almost all of his time in the United States for the past two years, was challenged to a game and shown a St George’s Cross.

“Oh, I know that — it’s Switzerland,” he explained.

The audience at the London Palladium for Britain’s Got Talent was in stitches, and Walliams, 50, was speechless.

The national emblem of England for 800 years has been a red cross on white, whereas the Swiss have a white cross on red.

Simon, who is engaged to Lauren Silverman, 44, has spent the majority of his time in the United States recovering from an accident at his Malibu home.

After falling off an electric motorcycle in May of 2020, he required months of treatment for a spinal injury, but he has since recovered.

On Sunday, Simon returned to the judging panel for the first round of auditions for the new BGT series this year.