After Nick Jonas’ Instagram name change, Priyanka Chopra responds to split rumors.

After the Internet assumed she was divorcing husband Nick Jonas because she changed her name on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra described being in the public eye as a “very vulnerable feeling.”

Priyanka Chopra is finally speaking out about her relationship with Nick Jonas.

Last November, after Priyanka changed her Instagram and Twitter handles from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra, the Internet exploded with speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra described the online backlash as a “professional hazard” given her and her husband’s illustrious careers, but she also admitted that it made her feel down.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling,” she told the outlet, “that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture will be zoomed in on, and people will speculate.”

“I believe it appears a lot larger than it is because of the noise on social media and its pervasiveness in our lives.”

In real life, I believe we give it a lot more weight than it deserves.”

Nick also addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship and how the two have worked together to overcome obstacles over the last three years.

“We both recognize that what we do brings us into contact with the public,” he said.

“However, we’ve established clear boundaries around our personal lives and privacy, and we’ve worked hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves among our friends and family.”

In an effort to prioritize herself and her mental health, Priyanka said that as her career has progressed, she’s become “a lot more introverted” than in the past.

“I’m starting to protect myself a lot more now that I realize how much [the entertainment industry]drains you,” she explained.

“It takes a piece of your soul to constantly ensure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, don’t make a mistake, and don’t trip because the entire world is watching.”

Or not fall while walking up a red carpet, say something inappropriate, or have a bad f–king day.”

Priyanka also revealed that she and Nick are working on a future together.

The actress, who has previously expressed interest in starting a family, said that starting a family was “a…

