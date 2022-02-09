After Nicole Kidman’s Oscar nomination, Keith Urban sends her the sweetest message.

Keith Urban is feeling like a proud father.

After Nicole Kidman’s performance as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role on Tuesday, the “You’ll Think of Me” singer gave her a special shout-out.

“CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today, babygirl! SO PROUD OF YOU and all that you poured into this dual role,” the 54-year-old singer wrote on Twitter.

“Lucille AND Lucy,” says the narrator.

On this one, we REALLY lived it with you, and you gave it your all. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set in April 2021.

I always love you.”

Urban also shared a photo from a call with his wife, who was dressed up for Halloween.

Kidman said in a statement after receiving her nomination, “WOW! I’m so overwhelmed! I was just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in.”

“I share this with them, Javier, JK, Nina, and the entire cast, as well as Aaron Sorkin, because this is ours together.”

“This was the most difficult role I’ve ever played, and it means a lot to be recognized in this way.”

Thank you, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, for entrusting me with the task of inhabiting your mother,” she added.

“Lucille Ball is a Hollywood legend.

She was a forerunner in her field.

She’s an extraordinary inspiration, from actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife! Thank you, Lucille Ball.

This nomination belongs to everyone who worked on this film, both in front of and behind the camera, including our dedicated and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, and Aaron Sorkin!”

The 54-year-old actress admitted in December that she almost didn’t turn down the part.

Kidman said on Live With Kelly and Ryan, “I wasn’t initially [anxious].”

“At first, it appears that Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay.

