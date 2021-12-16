After No Way Home, Tom Holland explains why Spider-Man will need a new suit.

Why Will Spider-Man Need a New Suit After No Way Home? Tom Holland explains.

After the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland says he’ll need a new superhero costume.

During the red carpet world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor was surrounded by a web of reporters, and he teased why his web-slinger will require a change of clothes once the highly anticipated SonyMarvel film concludes.

After battling his multiversal foes in Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Tom Holland believes a new Spider-Man costume would be the ideal Christmas gift for Peter Parker.

“When you see the end of this movie, he’s going to need a new suit,” Holland said during a TikTok live video stream of the red carpet.

If you were one of the many fans who watched the second trailer, you’ll recall Spider-Man’s costume being ripped and shredded in various places, as well as the numerous bruises on Tom Holland’s face.

Spidey’s mental state will undoubtedly be tested, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from planning his next super-suit.

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jamie Foxx, released a video warning fans about spoilers for the film.

A caption accompanying the spoiler video reads, “NO SPOILERS Don’t be that person.”

“If you want to be extra safe, don’t read comments, mute keywords, and stay off social media right now! Watch (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome to see what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters on Thursday!”

Of course, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios aren’t making it easy to stay away from spoilers, especially when the studios themselves are leaking key details.

For instance, during Late Night With Seth Meyers, the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home was made available online.

It picks up right after J Jonah Jameson revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“It [felt]much larger than previous Spider-Man films.”

We were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew, so it felt similar in some ways.

“And then it felt like a completely different franchise in other ways,” Holland said on The Project recently.

“We had these villains return to reprise their roles, the…

