After not seeing each other in over two years, Ashley Tisdale holds on ‘tight’ to BFF Austin Butler.

Ashley Tisdale gushed over her BFF Austin Butler after reuniting for the first time in years.

On Thursday, January 20, the 36-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram Story, “When you haven’t seen your best friend in 2 12 years.”

“You don’t want to let go of your grip.”

When they were reunited, the former Disney Channel star shared two photos with Butler, 30, showing how tightly she hugged him.

In both photos, Tisdale was dressed in a grey sweatshirt, sweatpants, and leopard-print slippers as she embraced the Carrie Diaries alum.

Butler, for one, was dressed in black pants, a dark blue T-shirt, and a brown jacket.

After that, the former Nickelodeon star posed with Jupiter, Tisdale’s 9-month-old daughter.

As he held onto the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, who he has known since he was a teenager, the Elvis actor couldn’t stop smiling.

After years of friendship, the two costarred in Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure in 2011.

Butler also dated Vanessa Hudgens, Tisdale’s longtime pal, for nearly nine years before ending their relationship in January 2020.

(In December 2021, he sparked romance rumors with Kaia Gerber, according to a source who exclusively told Us Weekly, “They are low-key dating.”)

In fact, despite their physical separation over the last few years, the New Jersey native sang Butler’s praises on his 30th birthday.

“You’ve been my best friend since you were 15, so that’s 15 years of friendship!” Tisdale wrote on Instagram in August 2021. “I am beyond proud of you and everything you’ve accomplished, but most importantly proud of the person you are!”

“You’ve been my closest friend for years; you’re the kind of friend who came over when I was crying on the floor after a bad breakup and not only lifted me off the floor, but also brought my favorite candy.”

The producer of Young and Hungry thanked Butler for welcoming her husband, Christopher French, “like a brother” when they first met, saying she had never expected someone to “understand” her like Butler does.

“There’s no one like you Austin,” Tisdale continued. “You’re my twin, born 7 years later.”

“I hope you realize how much you are loved! Happy Birthday!”

