After noticing their living room is ‘on fire,’ a frantic woman texts her neighbors… but is left red-faced.

After spotting their living room ‘on fire,’ a frantic woman texts her neighbors… but is left red-faced.

A LANDLORD was left furious after texting her tenants that their living room was “on fire,” only to discover that they were watching a fire show on television.

A woman on TikTok shared an image of the house from the outside, as well as the television display itself, to reveal the hilarious blunder.

The woman wrote, “Our landlord just texted us a video saying, ‘OMG the fireplace on your TV makes it look like the building is on fire.'”

She added, alongside a clip of the house from the outside, “This is what she sent us.”

“At first, I was like,’mind your own business, landlord!'” one commenter wrote.

“But then you showed it to me, and I was like, ‘OK, landlord.'”

Someone else added, “If I drove by this, I would 100% call the fire department.”

Another person commented, “It’s starting to look a lot like arson.”

“I’m surprised at least ten people haven’t called the fire department by now,” another commented, to which the original poster responded, “My cousin is in the fire apt in our town and I sent this video to him before I even posted it on TikTok to warn him.”

She also reassured those who said the landlord only saw the fire because her “business is behind our apartment” was the only reason he did.

“Our landlord is literally the best,” she continued.

