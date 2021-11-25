After noting that I’d ‘gained weight,’ my boyfriend jokingly gave me a pregnancy test, and our surprise baby arrived 5 weeks later.

After noting that I’d ‘gained weight,’ my boyfriend jokingly gave me a pregnancy test, and our surprise baby arrived five weeks later.

“You’ve gained weight” is probably at the top of the list of offensive things a boyfriend can say to their girlfriend.

But for 32-year-old Kirsty Pearce, what started out as a joke quickly turned into a reality when the pregnancy test her other half persuaded her to take turned out to be positive.

Kirsty and her boyfriend Matt Sylvester went to the doctor after the test and were shocked to learn that she was already 33 weeks pregnant.

“To be honest, we were a little surprised at first because we weren’t expecting a baby,” Matt told the Lowestoft Journal.

Jake Pearce was born five weeks later, two hours after Kirsty’s waters broke, to the couple, who already have a nine-year-old daughter Jessica.

After noticing that Kirsty had gained “a little weight,” Matt encouraged her to take the test in October.

“It appeared that Kirsty was gaining weight in early October,” Matt said.

“So we all made a joke out of it and got her to take a pregnancy test.”

She took a pregnancy test and discovered she was indeed pregnant.

“We rushed to the hospital for a scan, where we learned Kirsty was 33 weeks pregnant.”

And the news didn’t just come as a shock to Kirsty and Matt; their family and friends were also struggling to adjust to the possibility of a new arrival.

“Most of our friends and family thought we were just joking around with them,” Matt explained, “and a lot of them didn’t believe us until Jake was born.”

“We only had five weeks to figure everything out, which was a bit of a rush, but we made it.”

Baby Jake has settled in nicely at home, and Kirsty and Matt are “excited to raise him.”

He’s also grown in size, now weighing 8 lbs 4 oz, up from 7 lbs 15 oz when he was born.

