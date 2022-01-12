After offering to send jars of her own POOP to Only Fans subscribers, teen mom Farrah Abraham displays letters from jail.

After offering to send jars of her own POOP to Only Fans subscribers, teen mom Farrah Abraham shows off letters from jail.

FARRAH Abraham proudly displayed letters from fans, including those who have been writing her for “years” and are currently incarcerated.

The Teen Mom OG alum recently shocked her fans by claiming to be sending jars of poop to her OnlyFans subscribers.

On Tuesday night, Farrah, 30, shared a photo of some of her fan mail on her Instagram story.

“Thank you for years from my supporters who write me from jail,” the reality star wrote in a photo of a letter she received from a prison follower.

The return address on the envelope was “Pelican Bay State Prison” from an inmate named “Andre.”

Farrah’s fan mail came after she made the bizarre claim that she’s been sending “poop” to her fans.

The mother of one announced she was sending her “blessings” in “a lucky jar” in a deleted video that resurfaced on a Teen Mom fan account.

The MTV star explained how she did a “number one” in the bathroom while standing next to her toilet in the nearly one-minute clip.

The reality star showed how she would “cork” the top of the small jar and “wrap it all up” in saran wrap to keep the tiny jar safe in its “package.”

Farrah stated that she would “keep the smell” with a cotton ball before sending out the jar “with a special message” and the follower’s name on it.

“I just went with the real deal,” she said.

Teen Mom fans were stunned, and they couldn’t tell if the TV star was joking or not in the comments section.

“She’s just crazy,” one user said, while another added, “This is a joke, right?”

“What did I just wake up and watch?” enquired a third supporter.

“She’s taking Stephanie Matto’s hustle to the next level,” said a fourth commenter.

“Is she trying to copy or mock Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance?” a commenter wondered.

Stephanie Matto, star of 90 Day Fiancé, recently revealed in a TikTok video that she was making (dollar)70,000 per week by selling her farts in jars to strangers.

Stephanie took to Instagram to announce that “due to popular demand,” she had decided to sell her farts.

She put her flatulence in a glass mason jar, sealed the lid, and mailed the package to her supporters for around £750 each.

“I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky,…” Stephanie explained in a Buzzfeed interview.

