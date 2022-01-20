After only a year of marriage, Pamela Anderson files for divorce from her fifth husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

PAMELA Anderson’s marriage to Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard, has ended.

After only a few months together, the 54-year-old Baywatch actress married Dan in December 2020.

Pamela and Dan are reportedly no longer together, and she has filed for divorce, according to Rolling Stone.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” the insider said, adding that her “pandemic whirlwind” romance with Dan had ended.

After spending a lot of time together in lockdown during the early days of the Covid pandemic, they fell in love.

At the time, Anderson told the Daily Mail, “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

During the ceremony, which was officiated by a local pastor, the two read traditional vows to each other.

