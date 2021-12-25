After only two months of marriage, RHOC’s Meghan King and President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens “SPLIT.”

Meghan King of The Real Housewives of Orange County and President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens “SPLIT” after only two months of marriage.

Meghan King of the REAL Housewives of Orange County and President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens have reportedly decided to “split” after only two months of marriage.

According to Page Six, the president’s nephew and the reality star have broken up.

Meghan “has told friends they split up,” according to a source.

Representatives for King and Owens did not respond to a request for comment from the publication.

Following their recent engagement, the couple appeared to have broken up.

In September, the two announced their relationship.

Cuffe and Megahan married in October.

On Instagram, the RHOC star has also removed the Owens surname from her name.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.