After opting out of the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion, Mary M Cosby finally speaks out.

After ditching the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion, Mary M Cosby finally speaks out.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary M Cosby was one of the show’s stars who had a contentious season.

The franchise’s big news was that the snowflake holders got together to film a reunion and talk about Season 2, but Cosby went missing and didn’t show up.

Now, the businesswoman is breaking her silence and revealing the true reason for her decision to skip the reunion.

Cosby made an appearance on Twitter Spaces, where she discussed her decision to skip the RHOSLC reunion.

She explained, “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is that I didn’t go because it was one-sided.”

“And everyone only heard one side of what they were feeling — they lied.”

I wasn’t going to show up for a four-part reunion just to talk about this guy who had passed away.”

When someone expressed surprise at the prospect of a four-part reunion, Cosby acknowledged it and added, “How many titles did they put on me? I was a lot of things this season.”

Another user mentioned Nene Leakes, Bethenny Frankel, and Ramona Singer as other housewives she enjoys from the franchises.

When Leah McSweeney joined The Real Housewives of New York City, according to Cosby, the show “fell off.”

“Just because I have an opinion doesn’t mean it’s correct.”

When they started mixing things up… I think they should’ve kept the originals, and when they started adding cast, it just didn’t mix and match, and things just became dull and boring,” she added.

