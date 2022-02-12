After our first date, I dumped my Tinder match because I sensed something wasn’t right as soon as I got in his car.

FIRST dates are always recommended because they can help you figure out whether you really like the person.

And after spotting a red flag, one woman is well aware of this.

Tee, who goes by the handle @teetee135xo, dumped a man she was dating after seeing what was in his car when he picked her up.

She was so taken aback that she told her followers about it, explaining that she had just met the man and was horrified by his car’s state.

There was trash all over the place, including the remains of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, a McDonald’s cup, and discarded straws.

Tee said in her video that this was her first time meeting the man and that “safe to say I won’t be seeing him again.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Smells worse than it looks,” the video captioned.

Tee then films the mess around her feet, and it appears that the man is using the car as a bin; the video has been viewed nearly three million times since it was shared.

People flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts.

“If that’s his car, what the hell is his house like, or worse – his underpants?” one person wondered.

It stinks even worse than it looks.

“Why would he even pick up a date in that? This is his car, what must his house be like?! Just no!” wrote another.

“I won’t even get in this car,” a third user said.

Tee soon followed up with an update, stating that the man had seen her TikTok video and contacted her.

“He cleaned his car and wants to pick me up for a second date because he saw the TikTok went viral,” she explained.

Check out this woman who has never had a female friend, and they all think she’s trying to pinch their man for more fabulous news.

Check out this article that claims we’ve been applying our makeup incorrectly…Celebrity makeup artists reveal how to apply makeup correctly.

What about this woman who works on a £100 million superyacht whose reality is far from glamorous?