After our venue was cancelled at the last minute, we had our wedding reception at a local Beefeater… it was a nightmare!

Following their wedding at a local church, Sean and Emma Brown planned to celebrate with family and friends at Wynyard Hall in Billingham on November 27.

However, at 10 a.m. on the day of their wedding, they received a call from the hall informing them that due to Storm Arwen, they would be unable to hold their reception there.

Sean’s sister-in-law saved the day by offering the Broomside Park Beefeater, where she works, as an alternative venue.

“My sister-in-law called and said we have 85 people with nowhere to go starting at 12.30 a.m., would you be able to put on food and some kind of reception, and they rose to the occasion,” Sean said.

“They went out of their way to help us.”

They provided a buffet and hot food, as well as flowers for us.

“They even provided a speaker so we could have our first dance, which still makes me cry and will continue to do so for a long time.”

“They didn’t just go the extra mile; they went the extra marathon,” says the author.

Despite the fact that Sean and Emma have received a full refund from Wynyard Hall, the groom is still unhappy with how they handled the situation, especially since Emma is expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Isaac.

“It’s already a stressful time,” he continued, “and both Emma and I wanted a big wedding to celebrate with all of our family and friends.”

“Emma is pregnant, which has caused her a great deal of anxiety and restlessness.

She’s a nurse, so she doesn’t need any more stress.

“It’s soul-destroying to see your wife cry all day because she didn’t get the day she deserved or wanted.”

“Storm Arwen caused a great deal of damage to Wynyard Hall andamp; its grounds, along with having no power, therefore, as the health and safety of guests and staff is always paramount, we were unable to host the reception of Sean and Emma,” a spokesperson for Wynyard Hall said in a statement.

“First and foremost, a full refund has been offered to Sean and Emma.

We completely understand Emma and Sean’s situation and were heartbroken to be forced to take the steps we did.

“Our Wedding Coordinator discussed the possibility of hosting a first-year anniversary party with the couple on the day of their wedding reception, and they verbally agreed.”

