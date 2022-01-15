After over-the-top Kanye outings, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went on cheap dates with (dollar)17 pizzas and (dollar)4 ice cream.

After over-the-top Kanye outings, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go on cheap dates with (dollar)17 pizzas and (dollar)4 ice cream.

KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance may feel like something out of a rom-com, but based solely on their date choices, it could be high school-aged.

Despite Kim’s former lavish life with Kanye West, here’s a breakdown of their recent sweet budget-friendly outings, which range from (dollar)17 pizza pies to (dollar)4 ice cream cones.

While Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, are both millionaires who spent the New Year’s Eve in the Bahamas in a lavish (dollar)10 million villa, their dates are decidedly laid-back.

The star-crossed couple, who met during Kim’s SNL hosting debut in October 2021 (during which they shared an on-screen kiss), have been spotted at a Staten Island movie theater, a pizza parlor, and an amusement park.

They were most recently seen in a corner booth at Jon and Vinny’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

“They were there around 8pm last night,” said fellow diner Michael Bellavia.

They were the only ones left.

Booth on the corner.

At their table, they were kissing.”

The joint charges (dollar)17 for a margarita pie.

According to YELP, the power couple stopped by a local Rite-Aid Pharmacy after dinner for in-house Thrifty brand ice cream cones, which were scooped for (dollar)4 each.

Kim and Pete were recently spotted having breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Fountain Coffee Room, where they appeared to have ordered coffees for (dollar)7 each, according to TMZ.

In October 2021, the SNL star and KUWTK alum enjoyed a movie night in Staten Island, the comedian’s hometown.

Atrium Stadium Cinemas, where tickets cost (dollar)15, they saw Spiderman: No Way Home while dressed casually.

Scott Disick, who has three children with Kim’s sister Kourtney, was also present.

They had dinner at Angelina’s Ristaurante the night before, and the owner had allegedly “set up the third floor for them,” according to an excited TikTok video from some patrons.

Spaghetti costs (dollar)19, while veal costs (dollar)65.

In addition, the couple went on an amusement park date in October, riding rides at Knott’s Berry Farm in California while holding hands on the rollercoaster.

Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and her husband Travis Barker, were also present for the outing.

The cost of a full-day park pass is (dollar)54.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, who hosted a birthday party for Pete at her Palm Springs mansion in November, is getting “irritated” with the new couple’s “low-key” outings, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

“Pete, she thought, provided a fresh perspective at a time when people…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.