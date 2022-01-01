After overhearing their passionate love-making, a woman reveals a very cheeky note she sent to her neighbor.

After overhearing their passionate love-making, a woman reveals a very cheeky note she sent to a neighbor.

AFTER overhearing her next-door neighbor’s night of passion, one woman decided to send her a cheeky note through her door.

Simran Kandola planned to give her next-door neighbor a heads-up to shut up, but she wanted to remain anonymous.

The woman took to her TikTok account to show how she snuck the note under the door of a neighbor, but she wanted to remain anonymous.

She rang the doorbell and dashed for it after slipping the note in.

She revealed her drop and run, which included a pal on camera duty, on the domain @simkandola.

“We can hear someone in your flat f*****g at night,” read the note, which was accompanied by an explicit cartoon image.

The video has received over 1.5 million views, and TikTok users have been quick to respond.

One person commented, “Why run away, they know it’s the rooms below them lol they know where you are.”

“I can literally hear my neighbors doing it right now…it happens every night,” said another.

“I’m pretty sure they’re already aware of it if it’s coming from their apartment,” said a third.

