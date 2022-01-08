After partying at a Miami club, RHONJ’s Gia Giudice poses with her mother Teresa on a massive yacht for her 21st birthday.

After partying at a Miami club, RHONJ’s Gia Giudice takes photos with her mother Teresa on a massive yacht for her 21st birthday.

Gia Giudice, star of the REAL Housewives of New Jersey, celebrated her 21st birthday on a massive yacht with her reality star mother Teresa Giudice, hours after partying hard at a Miami nightclub.

Teresa, 49, posted an Instagram Story with a picture from Gia’s birthday celebration.

Gia wore a stunning white bikini under her sheer robe, while the RHONJ star wore a vibrant purple ensemble.

Dano’s Tequila bottles sat on the rack in the short video.

Teresa gives her daughter a cup and says, “Cheers!” during the video.

“Happy 21st birthday!” added the Bravo star before they drank.

“Thank you!” Gia nodded.

As she sipped her shot, Teresa remarked that the tequila was “so good.”

Gia also shared a photo of the massive white yacht moored at the dock in a series of Instagram stories.

She took a photo of her tall birthday cake, which had the number 21 on top and her name on the bottom, in another Story.

“I’m legal,” Gia smiled at the camera as she captioned her post.

Teresa has three other daughters in addition to Mia: Milania, 15, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 13.

With her ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, the Real Housewives star hares all four girls.

She is now engaged to Luis Ruelas, 46, who proposed to the mother of four while on a romantic vacation in Greece.

Teresa has gone to great lengths to make her daughter feel special on her birthday.

Gia had recently been partying with her friends, her mother, and her mother’s fiance.

The partygoers had consumed copious amounts of tequila, gone out to dinner, and hung out at a Miami beachfront club.

Teresa posed for a photo with her daughter at the club and wished her a happy birthday.

The TV personality wore a silky blue mini dress by Amanda Uprichard, which cost (dollar)282, and dark eye makeup.

Gia was dressed in a black bralette and a tiny black mini-skirt.

The birthday girl accessorized her ensemble with a black mini Lady Dior bag worth (dollar)4.3K.

She shared a video of herself and her friends relaxing in her hotel room.

The group was getting back on their feet after a night of wild partying.

Liquid IV Therapy, an IV drip service that provided on-demand concierge IV hydration therapy to cure hangovers, was providing room service.