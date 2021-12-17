After passing the baby bar exam for the fourth time, Kim Kardashian shares a throwback photo with her late lawyer father Robert Sr.

After passing the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt, Kim Kardashian shares a throwback photo with her late lawyer father Robert Sr.

Kardashian previously stated that she was nervous about the exam because her late father had passed it on his first attempt.

Kim, 41, shared a photo of herself laughing with her late father on Instagram.

Kim was hand in hand with Robert in this late-’90s throwback photo, wearing a tight see-through black slip.

“When asked for advice from her 18-year-old self, Kim said, ‘Don’t change anything,” according to the caption on the photo.

“Because it all made you who you are today, even if it doesn’t appear that way, and it appears dark or scary,” Kim continued.

“And perhaps spend a little more time with your father, because you only have a few years with him.”

Although Kim has announced her non-traditional plans to become a lawyer, she has plans to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Kim revealed that she had finally passed the baby bar in an Instagram post on December 13, 2021.

It had taken her three attempts to get there, she revealed.

Kim first revealed her desire to work as a lawyer in 2019.

Kim revealed she was nervous about taking the “baby bar” in the final season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in 2021, and that her father Robert Kardashian and all of his friends passed their tests on the first try.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kim wrote to her fans after learning the good news.

“When I look in the mirror, I am very proud of the woman I see today.”

“For anyone who is unfamiliar with my legal education journey, know that it was not easy or handed to me,” she continued.

I failed this exam three times in two years, but each time I got back up and studied harder and tried again until I succeeded!!!

“I know my father would be so proud of me, and he would be so surprised to learn that this is my career path now, but he would have been my best study partner.”

He was said to make fun of people who didn’t pass the first time around like he did, but he would have been my biggest supporter!”

“Because I’m in law school in an unconventional way, after year one you have to take the baby bar, which is a one-day version of the bar,” Kim explained after revealing that she studied “ten and a half hours” a day.

