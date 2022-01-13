After paternity confirmation, Lamar Odom praises ‘Strong’ Khloe Kardashian while slamming ‘Corny’ Tristan Thompson.

Lamar Odom has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on Tristan Thompson, his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian’s former boyfriend, and he did so once again in the wake of the NBA star’s paternity scandal.

The 42-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum said of the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s infidelity, “Dude is corny for that, but it’s all good.”

Odom praised Kardashian, 37, for her toughness before slamming Thompson.

He admitted, “I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her.”

“I’m sure she’ll be fine.”

She’s a brave young lady.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player then offered advice to the reality star, with whom he was married from 2009 to 2016.

“First and foremost, I’d hug her because I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he explained.

“All I would tell her is to be strong, to keep her faith in God, and to be strong for her daughter, True, who is three years old.”

Following Thompson’s confirmation that he had a child with Maralee Nichols, Odom backed Kardashian earlier this month.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her,” he wrote on Facebook, “and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.”

“She is a wonderful person who deserves everything.”

Nichols was reportedly suing Thompson for child support in December 2021, claiming that they conceived a child in March 2021 while he was still dating the Revenge Body host. Thompson revealed on January 3 that he is the father of the baby boy, who was born one month prior.

“Today, paternity test results show that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.”

“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” the athlete stated on Instagram.

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in an amicable manner.”

I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed, both publicly and privately, during this ordeal.”

Following that, Thompson expressed regret to Kardashian.

“You don’t deserve this, Khloé.”

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

He stated, “You don’t deserve how I’ve treated you over the years.”

“It’s clear that my actions aren’t in sync.”

