After paying a tribute to Bob Saget, Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI just days after paying a touching tribute to Full House star Bob Saget on Instagram.

Here’s everything you need to know about Haddish’s arrest, as well as what she said about her fellow comedian, who died at the age of 65.

Tiffany Haddish is facing a DUI charge after being arrested early Friday morning, according to TMZ. Cops claim they found the comedian sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia on April 14 for driving while inebriated.

Police officers responded to a 911 call about a driver who had fallen asleep behind the wheel on the road around 2:30 a.m., according to CNN.

The comedian was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail.

Haddish, ironically, mentioned falling asleep while partying in an interview the same day.

Haddish revealed that Ike Barinholtz was the biggest party animal in the cast of The Afterparty, an upcoming murder mystery comedy series.

“Ike can go for a lot longer than I can,” she said (via ET).

“I thought I was a party animal until I went to a party with Ike and fell asleep while he was still partying.”

In his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on September 9, comedian and actor Bob Saget was discovered dead.

Hours before his death, the 65-year-old delivered a two-hour stand-up comedy set.

Haddish paid tribute to her friend and mentor Saget with an emotional Instagram post the day after his death.

She shared a photo of herself with Saget and a video clip of him telling her, “You gotta follow your voice.”

Haddish captioned the picture, “@bobsaget I’m going to miss you so much.”

“You have brought so much happiness to this world.

One of my very first great teachers was you.

You’ve always made me feel secure and valuable.

You were always a source of amusement for me.

Now you’re making God and all the Angels laugh, and I’ll always love you!”

Haddish had a string of misfortunes leading up to her DUI arrest.

Haddish said in an interview with ET from the day she was arrested, “Now my personal life is in shambles.”

“This is the year,…

