After PDA-filled dates with new flame Julia Fox, Kanye West returns to daddy duty with daughter North and other children.

After PDA-filled dates with new flame Julia Fox, Kanye West returns to daddy duty with daughter North and other kids.

After returning from a steamy trip with girlfriend Julia Fox, KANYE West was seen spending time with North West and his other children.

Earlier this month, the rapper was first spotted with the Uncut Gems star in Miami.

Kanye, 44, wore a black puffer jacket over a blue hoodie to keep it casual.

He wore it with black jeans and knee-high boots.

North, who was dressed in a purple t-shirt, matching sneakers, and ripped jeans, joined Kanye on stage.

Her hair was braided down past her shoulders in long braids.

The outing also included Saint and Psalm.

The older of the two boys wore boots that were similar to his famous father’s.

At an LA hotel, Kanye and his children spent some quality time together playing games.

As her belongings were collected for her, North appeared to be smiling.

Kanye’s time with his children was in sharp contrast to his time in New York with Julia just days before.

The newlyweds were spotted out on their second date just days after dining together in Miami.

Before heading to Carbone, Kanye took his new lady to see Slave Play, a favorite of the Chicago native’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

During their date, the two posed for photos for Interview Magazine, which were shot by Kevin Leyva.

They also had a conversation with the outlet.

Julia gushed about Kanye and revealed that he had surprised her with a room full of clothes.

She also stated that their connection was “immediate.”

“Julia is based in NYC, but she’s planning to visit Kanye in Los Angeles soon,” a source close to the actress told The Sun.

She’s the “perfect IT girl,” according to the source, and a “muse for the creative.”

The source continued, “She’s artistic but grounded.”

“It appears that Kim is a control freak, and it will be interesting to see how she handles this.”

Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev, a former dominatrix.

Valentino, their 11-month-old son, is the couple’s first child.

Julia has “been through a lot in her life, embraced her dark side” and experienced major loss, according to the source, so she understands Kanye’s pain.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” Julia told Interview Mag of her new romance.

“His energy is fun to be around,” she went on to say.

“All night long, he had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling.

We decided to keep the momentum going and take off…

