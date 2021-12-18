After photoshop and plastic surgery allegations, Khloe Kardashian appears unrecognizable with a VERY plump pout and blue eyes.

In an Instagram Story post meant to promote her clothing line, Good American, KHLOE Kardashian flaunted her VERY plump lips and blue eyes amid rumors she Photoshops her photos and has had plastic surgery.

Khloe’s lips were bigger than usual in the photo as she puckered up at the camera, and her eyes were lighter.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was wearing a gray sweatshirt and appeared to be laying down in the photo.

“Give the gift of everyday comfort,” she wrote in the caption.

For a long time, there have been rumors that Khloe uses Photoshop and has had plastic surgery.

She previously admitted to having a nose job and injections, but she denied having any other procedures.

Last week, speculation grew after Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney appeared in a “photoshopped” fragrance ad together.

Kim’s KKW Fragrance was the subject of the advertisement.

The famous siblings wore silky skirts and cropped tops for their photo shoot.

In the ad, Khloe donned a completely new look.

She went with a short brunette bob instead of her usual blond tresses.

The reality star posed on her knees next to her sisters in a tiny blue top and matching shirt.

Several fans praised the Kardashian sisters, calling them “beautiful,” while others accused them of doctoring the image.

This is something Khloe has previously been accused of.

In July, she was accused of using photoshop on a photo of herself wearing Good American bikinis that she shared on social media.

Critics slammed the actress for appearing “fake” in the images, claiming that she appeared “completely different” in the promotional photos.

A photo of Khloe in a bikini that had not been doctored had leaked online a few months prior.

Despite the fact that she looked stunning in the photo, which featured her in a leopard-print bathing suit, it was clear that she had altered the other photos.

Despite positive feedback from fans, Khloe’s public relations and legal teams worked nonstop to “scrub” the image from the Internet.

They were, however, unsuccessful.

She eventually admitted that the photo was manipulated, pleading with fans to sympathize with her plight.

Khloe said she has “struggled with body image her whole life,” posing topless to show off her “unretouched” and “unfiltered” body.

“When someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body as it is after you’ve worked so hard to get it to this point,” she wrote.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe admitted to having plastic surgery…

