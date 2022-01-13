After picking up Bob Saget’s car at LAX, John Mayer and Jeff Ross paid a moving tribute to him.

After picking up Bob Saget’s car at LAX, John Mayer and Jeff Ross paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

John Mayer and Jeff Ross went live on Instagram to share the moment with fans after picking up Bob Saget’s car from LAX.

Below is a video of their emotional tribute.

Bob Saget was a friend of John Mayer and Jeff Ross.

His friends decided to pick up his car from the Los Angeles International Airport just days after he was discovered dead in a Florida hotel.

On the way home, Mayer and Ross reminisced about Saget, who was on his stand-up tour at the time of his untimely death.

Mayer took to Instagram Live while driving down California’s 405 Interstate on Jan.

Ross referred to Saget as “the king of comedy” and “our big brother” at the age of 12.

“I’ve just never known a human being on this planet who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his,” Mayer continued.

Indeed, according to Mayer, Saget’s “effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his passing and we don’t have to worry about the accounting.”

Saget lost his sister Andrea to a brain aneurysm and his sister Gay to scleroderma, prompting the Raising Dad alum to join the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s board of directors and host fundraisers for the organization during his lifetime.

“You can’t synthesize something you needed to hear from someone who could have helped you,” Mayer said, tears streaming down his face.

“Because he would have put it in a way—I could come close, I can tell a lot of things from Bob are from Bob,” she says.

I don’t know what he would have said about loss, so I can’t tell myself what he would have said.

But he does and did, and he would have said something to me that I would have remembered.

So the person who can assist with this isn’t here.”

