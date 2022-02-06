After posting a TikTok cuddling with her baby daddy, Kailyn Lowry slams ex Javi Marroquin for ‘cussing her out.’

After posting a sweet TikTok video of her cuddling with her baby daddy, teen mom Kailyn Lowry slammed her ex Javi Marroquin for “cussing her out.”

Kailyn, 29, was photographed in the comments section of a Reddit post, responding to fan statements.

Javi, 29, had “deleted his comment,” according to a Teen Mom fan.

“Let it be known,” the Teen Mom 2 star replied to the fan.

It wasn’t deleted by me.”

“What did Javi say?” a fan inquired.

Kailyn claimed that her ex-boyfriend had “cussed me out for posting for.”

Lincoln, the former couple’s son, is eight years old.

Previously, they were married from 2012 to 2017.

With his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau, Javi has a three-year-old son named Eli.

When the two appeared in a TikTok video together at the beginning of February, it sparked talk of reconciliation.

The Teen Mom star was dressed casually in a red sweatshirt with a brown beanie that read “Boys Lie” on the front.

Her beanie was also tucked beneath her long blonde hair.

Kailyn lip-synced to Yung Lean’s song Gingseng Strip 2002, the latest music trend.

“B**ches come and go bruh,” she imitated the lyrics.

The TV star jumped onto the couch and snuggled up to Javi during the next lyric, “But you know I stay.”

Before the video ended, the MTV mom smiled as she laid herself on top of him.

Javi’s statement had resurfaced on Reddit after he had deleted it.

“You post stuff as if it’s funny,” he allegedly said on her thread.

Please don’t send me any messages.

“I’ve already requested that you stop posting about me.

In a nutshell,

That is something you should respect.”

Meanwhile, the TV personality had gone to Las Vegas with their son Lincoln.

The MTV dad shared a photo of the child on Instagram while in Sin City.

In front of McCarran International Airport, the eight-year-old boy posed.

With a basketball under his arm, Lincoln flashed a huge smile.

The youngster was dressed in black sweatpants and a hoodie, as if he was ready to play.

Javi previously revealed that the fatherson duo would be participating in a celebrity basketball game in another post.

“Come say hello and watch a fun game of basketball for charity!” Javi wrote alongside the photos.

Kailyn is also the mother of 11-year-old Issac, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, as well as Lux, four, and Creed, one, whom she shares with her ex Chris Lopez.

