After practicing and mocking interview questions for a job, I was mortified when I accidentally sent it to the employer.

After practicing interview questions and mocking them for a job, I was mortified when I accidentally sent it to the employer.

A WOMAN has revealed how she sent a video of herself mocking the interview questions for a job she was hoping to get by accident.

When Chaylene Martinez made the error, she was hoping to get a job as a flight attendant with SkyWest Airlines.

Chaylene Jordan, from the United States, posted a video of herself recording the practice question on her TikTok account, chayjordan_, and it has since gone viral with over six million views.

The woman was unaware that she had pressed record too soon, which proved to be a mistake.

“Doing a video interview that you only get one chance to get right… accidentally started recording too early,” she captioned the cringe-worthy footage.

She was asked to respond to the following question as part of the online application: “What is your impression of SkyWest’s company culture, and how does that resonate with you?”

Chaylene was on the phone and had no idea she’d accidentally pressed record too soon, complaining that it was “the stupidest, cheesiest question I’ve ever read in my life.”

Even though the footage is already distressing to watch, Chaylene writes over it, saying, “Hold on, it gets worse.”

“I just can’t word this properly,” Chaylene continues on the phone, “and you have to record yourself saying it, so it’s so awkward.”

She explains to her friend how she will include the company’s mission statement in her response.

Chaylene’s face falls as she realizes she is already recording herself as she begins to prepare her response.

“Oh no,” Chaylene exclaimed to the camera.

She then sits in awkward silence, undecided about what to say next.

She smiles steadily at the camera and says, “I’m so sorry, I didn’t realize it was recording while I was practicing.”

“So, that’s what I was going to say…”

Chaylene grimaces and lets out another “sorry” as she realizes she’s running out of time.

Many viewers found the video to be hilariously cringe-worthy, with one commenting, “Oh my GOD THIS WAS PAINFULL You are so brave.”

Another individual exclaimed, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Many Sky West flight attendants expressed their support for her in the video, writing, “I hope you know all of us at SkyWest are talking about this in our fb group and we love you, hope you get hired!”

“I work for SkyWest and this made its way to the SkyWest fb page and let me just say every comment is all of us saying “PLEASE hire her” Lmfao,” another flight attendant said.

Chaylene confirms in her bio that she did not get the job and was ghosted by the company, but that she was able to find work elsewhere…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.