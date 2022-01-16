After previous claims, Kanye West claims Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner ‘let’ him into Chicago’s birthday party.

After previous claims, Kanye West claims Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner ‘let’ him into Chicago’s birthday celebrations.

With the help of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, Kanye West was able to make a surprise appearance at his daughter Chicago’s doll-themed birthday party, despite previous claims that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian had not invited him.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” the Yeezy designer, 44, said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, January 15, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“I just got back from Chi’s party, and I just want to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and ensuring that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter and the rest of the family,” she says.

“I just saw everyone,” West continued in his video message, smiling in his car.

Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble, Kris’ boyfriend] and Kylie were there.

Kylie let me in right away when I arrived because the security guards had stopped me yet again when I arrived.

It was just a matter of having a conversation, an open dialogue, and everyone was having a great time.

I’m simply grateful that I was able to be present for my children.

I just want to express my gratitude for everyone’s help in this situation, and please allow me to take control of my story in a calm and legal manner.”

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, whom he shares with Kardashian, 41, are his “main focus,” according to the Illinois native.

West had previously made headlines after claiming that the Skims mogul had not invited him to Chicago’s 4th birthday party or informed him of its location just hours before.

“Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a happy birthday in front of the whole world.”

During an earlier Instagram Live from his car, he claimed, “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, and there’s nothing legal that says this is the type of game that’s being played.”

“It’s the kind of thing that’s been affecting my health for a long time, and I’m just not playing anymore.”

This year, I’m reclaiming command of my story.

… I did call Kim and send texts to the nannies.

I called Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend], and he asked Khloé, “Won’t nobody give me the address to?”

