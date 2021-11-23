After preying on a student, a middle school soccer coach received a 15-year sentence.

After preying on students, a middle school soccer coach was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, a former Florida middle school teacher and soccer coach who was arrested in February for having sex with a student pleaded no contest to the charges and will serve 15 years in prison.

According to Christine Bosau, the Assistant State Attorney, Hayley Morgan Close, also known as Hayley Hallmark, will be sentenced to another 15 years of sex offender probation after her incarceration.

Close, 35, agreed to the deal earlier this month and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Number eighteen

She was charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a child aged 12 to 16, sexual assault on a minor, and engaging in lewd conduct with a student while in a position of authority.

When it was discovered that Close had engaged in a sexual encounter with the victim during a school dance team event, new charges of lewd and lascivious battery of a child and sexual assault on a minor were added in March.

According to the arrest report, the teachercoach had a three-year relationship from 2017 to 2020.

Close was a coach at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville, Florida, where he coached the soccer and dance teams.

The relationship arose from text messages, according to the arrest report.

The victim told police that the texting became “sexting” after she graduated from high school in August 2018, at which point it became physical.

The report also claims that while the victim, then a high school student, was assisting Close with activities at Ruckel Middle School, “numerous sexual acts” occurred.

Superintendent Marcus Chambers said in a statement released in February that “Okaloosa County teachers represent the highest standard of professionalism, ethics, and morality.”

“When an educator falls short of that high bar, we’re all affected.”

Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we expect our employees to act in a manner that reflects that priority.”

You can reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Middle School Soccer Coach Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison After Preying on Student