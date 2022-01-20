After professing her love for Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a silver corset and tight pants for a fragrance ad.

Following her love for Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a silver corset and tight pants for a fragrance ad.

After revealing her true feelings for Pete Davidson with her beach outfit, KIM Kardashian stunned in a silver corset and tight pants while posing for a fragrance ad.

While lounging on the beach wearing a hat with the letter “P” on it, the reality star gave a subtle nod to her comedian boyfriend.

Kim wore futuristic clothing to promote her KKW fragrance line, and she flaunted her curvy figure in the process.

Her ensemble consisted of a form-fitting silver corset with matching silver bottoms and silver heels.

The reality star is seen in the commercial sitting on a silver heart-shaped case, which is similar to the packaging of her KKW Hearts Silver fragrance, which is available on the company’s website.

Her long dark hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail for the shot, and she stared directly at the camera.

“Love at first spritz,” she captioned the photo on her company’s Instagram account.

The ad follows a sultry photo of the SKIMS founder lounging on the beach in a tiny string bikini.

The mother-of-four was photographed gazing out over the water, wearing dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap with the letter ‘P’ on it.

Kim was photographed mid-roll in the sand, holding the cap and staring directly into the camera in the second shot.

“Beach arty,” she wrote in the captions.

As her fans gushed over the photos, one pointed out the ‘P’ hat and wrote, “Great shots Pete.”

Pete, 28, was already suspected of snapping the star’s steamy photos while on their luxury Bahamas vacation, according to fans.

At the start of the year, the couple spent time together in the Caribbean.

While Kim did not post any photos of the two of them together, fans have speculated that Pete appeared in a trio of photos posted earlier this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star crossed her arms and held her hands close to her eyes in the first photo.

She’s standing in the water in the second photo, with the waves crashing near her.

The E! star sat on the ground, soaking up the sun and getting a tan, in the final image from the slide.

“Mother Nature,” she captioned the photo, adding a mermaid emoji.

Pete’s shadow was spotted in the sand during the third snap, according to KWTK fans in the comments section.

“Why does this photo look like Pete took it on his Nintendo DS?” one fan wondered.

“Does Pete take your pictures?” someone else asked.

“That looks like Pete’s shadow,” said a third user.

[…]

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.