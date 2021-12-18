After punching a bouncer half his age, Sir Rod Stewart pleads guilty to’simple battery.’

SIR Rod Stewart has admitted to punching a bouncer half his age and pleaded guilty to “simple battery.”

However, he will have no criminal record and will only have to pay £510 in court costs under local laws.

The rocker, 76, and his son Sean, 40, were scheduled to stand trial in January, with Sir Rod facing a year in prison.

It happened after a scuffle on New Year’s Eve 2019, when bouncer Jesse Dixon, 34, refused to let the family into a party at a Florida hotel.

The couple initially denied the charges, but after legal wrangling, they agreed to admit to a lesser offense “to avoid burdening the court.”

As the case came to a close, neither man appeared in the Florida courtroom.

“The Stewarts are happy the case is over,” said Sir Rod’s lawyer, Guy Fronstin.

