After quitting This Morning, Eamonn Holmes says, “I can’t wait to work somewhere where they’re happy to have me.”

For decades, on shows like GMTV, This Morning, and Sky’s Sunrise, he has been the upbeat face of morning television.

However, in an exclusive interview ahead of the launch of his new breakfast show, Eamonn Holmes admits that his home life has become increasingly grumpy as a result of an excruciating back problem that has left him unable to walk.

Despite intensive physiotherapy and strong painkillers, the 62-year-old actor claims that his daily struggles are affecting his wife Ruth Langsford, who has to wait on him.

And he worries that his children are “embarrassed” by his crutches and walking stick, which he received from his actress pal Sue Johnston.

“I don’t walk — I wobble,” Eamonn joked.

This year has been particularly challenging.

“My problem is a pinched sciatic nerve, but I’m not sure how it started.”

“I haven’t been able to walk for months, sometimes at all, and it has had a significant impact on those around me.”

“Because I can’t bend down to pick things up, Ruth has to wait on me, and I’m sure my sons, in particular, are embarrassed by how I move around.”

“I had to stop driving and sell my car back to the dealer, which felt very emasculating, and I have to use a hook to pull my trousers up in the morning and another to get my shoes and socks on.”

“It just makes everything more difficult.”

I just finished filming Farm To Feast for the BBC, and the director had to use all kinds of ingenious techniques to hide how much I’m struggling.

“However, I’m getting treatment from an incredible trainer named James, who comes around and puts me through all kinds of strange and wonderful procedures just to get me moving in the mornings.”

“He’s worked with Premier League players before, so I must be a new challenge for him.”

“He has me taking ice baths and doing exercises, and for a short time after he’s done, I feel like I can walk again — but then it seizes up again.”

“It’s slow going, and part of the problem is that you feel like you have to hide it all the time because people dismiss you as soon as they suspect you have a problem like this.”

“Even my family has grown tired of my whining.”

It’s caused some tension, and Ruth is sick of hearing about it and hearing me say I can’t walk the dog or clean the house because of it.

