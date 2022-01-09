After racist comments surfaced on Instagram, Elle Darby’s Instagram followers plummeted by 100,000.

After a slew of her racist and fat-phobic former tweets resurfaced, ELLE Darby’s social media following has continued to dwindle.

After apologizing for the comments and announcing a social media hiatus, the YouTube star has lost over 100,000 fans.

Following the discovery of old tweets, thousands of the mother-of-one’s once devoted fans have unfollowed her.

Elle’s vile messages offended various ethnic groups, including calling “foreign people” “meatheads” who “speak in grunts,” among other things.

The venomous words, which were written ten years ago, resurfaced during the Christmas holidays, prompting a flood of fans to unfollow her.

The star, who relies on Instagram followers to secure paid posts, went from 780,000 to 720,000 followers in just a few days.

Elle’s following has now dropped to 686,000, a drop of nearly 100,000 followers.

Her YouTube channel’s popularity has also dropped since the tweets, with 26,000 fans unfollowing her, bringing her total followers to 577,000.

The actress also shut down her Twitter account, which was where the original tweets were shared, after receiving a barrage of abuse in response to the remarks.

“I hope this Polish t*** driving my bus this morn who nearly kicked me off cuz I didn’t have my pass crashes,” the influencer wrote in a tweet from 2011.

“Why do foreign people follow me? I don’t speak your grunts, meatheads,” read another message from the same year.

She re-iterated how “disgusting” she finds her “awful Tweets” in a new YouTube video released last week, and announced that she would be taking a break.

“The tweets I made in 2009 were so disgusting, and so far from who I am today; they were racist, fatphobic, homophobic – I am ashamed, I am disgusted at myself,” she said.

“Right now, there is no one on the planet who despises me more than I do.”

I’m consumed by the pain I’ve caused so many of you.

“Knowing that I was once someone you regarded as a close friend and that your perception of me has been tarnished.”

I have no idea who [that person]was.

“I hope it’s clear that this isn’t the person I am now.”

I’m well aware that those repulsive words and heinous tweets will be forever linked to my name.

In the ten years since those tweets, I’ve had a better education.”

The disgraced YouTuber has been dropped by two major brands she works with since her apology video…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.