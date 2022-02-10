After Randall Emmett and Lala Kent’s split, Jesse Metcalfe says Randall Emmett is “focused on his family” and teases a return of “Vanderpump Rules.”

After Lala Kent’s split, Jesse Metcalfe says Randall Emmett is “focused on his family” and teases a return of “Vanderpump Rules.”

I’m making it work.

After his engagement with Lala Kent was called off, Jesse Metcalfe gave an update on his friend Randall Emmett.

“He’s fine,” the 43-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 7, while promoting GAC Family’s upcoming Valentine’s Day film, Harmony From the Heart.

The 50-year-old Midnight in the Switchgrass director, who was engaged to 31-year-old Kent for three years before their October split, is leaning into his role as a father, according to Metcalfe.

“He’s got three beautiful children,” the Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries star explained.

Emmett and ex-wife Ambyr Childers have two daughters, London, 11, and Rylee, 7, whom he married from 2009 to 2017.

He and the host of the “Give Them Lala” podcast have a 10-month-old daughter named Ocean.

When Kent deleted her then-fiancé from her social media pages in October 2021, it sparked speculation that there was trouble in paradise.

Emmett was seen with two women at a hotel in Nashville the same month, fueling cheating rumors.

Us reported on November 3 that the couple had broken up, with a source saying that their “trust is gone.”

“Randall didn’t want to break up, but Lala made the decision,” the insider said at the time.

One month later, Kent confirmed that she changed her “Rand” tattoo to “bRand new” as part of the process of moving forward as a single woman after hearing allegations about Emmett’s time with the Nashville women.

On a December 2021 episode of her podcast, the Utah native said, “I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what.”

“What’s five years and some change compared to where I’d have been?”

While the Bravo host didn’t go into great detail about Emmett’s alleged cheating scandal, she later claimed that she believes the Florida native was unfaithful multiple times.

Emmett, on the other hand, has yet to respond to the claims.

Following the fallout between Emmett and Kent, Metcalfe told Us on Monday that he won’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

(In November, the actor made an appearance on season 9 of the show.)

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Jesse Metcalfe Says Randall Emmett Is ‘Focused on His Family’ After Lala Kent Split, Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return