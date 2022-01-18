After Rashad Tate’s appearances in ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ excitement for ‘Power Book V: Influence’ grows.

After Rashad Tate’s appearances in ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ anticipation for ‘Power Book V: Influence’ grows.

Power Book V: Influence, Rashad Tate’s spinoff, is still in the early stages of development, according to our sources.

However, fans can catch the power-hungry politician on Power Book II: Ghost in the meantime.

Tariq St. is the main character in the series.

Patrick is trying to balance family, school, and the drug game in the aftermath of his father’s death.

He grows up to be exactly like his father, socializing with the wealthy and powerful, including the city councilman.

Tate has always piqued viewers’ interest with his subtlety, sharpness, and cunning, but as Power Book II: Ghost has progressed, he’s really grown on them.

The character made several appearances in the first season of Power Book II: Ghost, but after Larenz Tate, who plays the politician, was promoted to a series regular, he made more appearances in the second season.

This season picks up after Tate’s failed run for governor of New York.

“With the loss of the New York gubernatorial race still fresh in his mind, he refuses to feel sorry for himself,” the press release reads, via Shadow and Act.

Tate is pushed by his brother to stop waiting for something to happen and to use his power to take action, which leads him to unexpected places.”

Tate has now set his sights on Rick Sweeney’s congressional seat, as viewers are aware, and is determined to remove Sweeney from office “by any means necessary.”

It’s a new low for Tate, demonstrating just how far he’ll go to protect his name and career.

Why Isn’t There a Theme Song for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Tate is a fascinating character who, as viewers learn more about him, appears to be becoming a fan favorite.

Following his appearance on the Jan.

Some fans took to social media to react to the 16th episode of Power Book II: Ghost, which saw Tate set in motion a blackmail scheme against Sweeney, and to express their excitement for his upcoming spinoff.

“Prior to this season of Ghost, I was skeptical of his spinoff.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “I will definitely be watching now.”

“I think his show will be very interesting, especially with how grimy he’s becoming,” says the author. “His character has grown a lot in the last few episodes.”

“Facts, Power’s best actor on set is Lorenz,…

