After receiving a quote for a house extension of £100k, I decided to build my son’s new bedroom myself using BandQ bargains.

I was quoted £100k for a home extension, so I used BandQ bargains to build my son’s new bedroom.

When your children are young, sharing a bedroom makes sense; however, as they grow older, it can become a source of serious conflict.

Emma Green, 50, from Cheshire, began looking into a home extension last year in order for her two sons, Jake, 16, and James, 13, to have their own rooms.

However, after receiving a quote for £100,000, the resourceful mother decided to tackle the project herself, using YouTube tutorials as a guide.

“My boys are of an age where they need their own bedrooms – lockdown only added to the need for their own space,” she explained.

“My mother was a big do-it-yourselfer, and I inherited her enthusiasm.”

To begin, Emma drew up a new floorplan for dividing her master bedroom into two sections and took it to a local wood merchant for advice.

“They were incredibly helpful and told me how much and what type of wood I needed,” she added.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, however, as Emma cut through a cable while extending her doorway.

“The only minor mishap I had was when I decided to open up the old doorway and cut the wall down with my jigsaw to build a banister and new landing without realizing there was a cable routed around the previous door frame,” the mother explained.

“As the lights began to flicker, I realized there was a problem, so I called my electrician cycling friend, who was able to save the cable and re-route it under the floor and up the wall.”

Emma then hired tradespeople to re-route her cables and hang the doors.

However, the frugal mother did most of the work herself, including completing the center struts, insulation, plastering, wallpapering, painting, and hanging the blinds, all with Bandamp;Q bargains.

Materials for construction (wood plasterboard, insulation, and interior doors) – £500.28

Paint, plaster, filler, paint, rolls of brick wallpaper, rollers, banister, and other DIY materials – £705.04

£39,30 for two roller blinds

£250 – Plasterer

£100 for an electrician

£150 Joiner

Boys’ room carpets cost £300.

£300.00 for a plumber (to replace one radiator with two under each window).

£500.00 for a designer stair carpet.

£2,844.62 total

Emma spent a total of £2,844 on the project, which took her six weeks to complete.

“I’ve saved thousands,” she continued, “because I was getting outrageous quotes from builders with limited availability.”

“There are a lot of resources available, both online and in person, so don’t be afraid to seek help.”

