After receiving a series of frightening fan letters, Stevie Nicks decided to stop wearing black: ‘It Actually Started to Scare Me.’

Since joining Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks has worn the same outfit onstage every time.

Her shawls, chiffon, and sky-high boots are just a few of the things that make her such a timeless figure in music.

She did, however, change her appearance at one point due to some concerning letters.

She explained why she felt compelled to make the change and why the wardrobe revamp failed.

Nicks realized she needed to develop a signature style when she joined Fleetwood Mac and began to enjoy success in her music career.

She told The New York Times, “I needed a uniform.”

Margi Kent was tasked with creating “something urchinlike out of Great Expectations or A Tale of Two Cities.”

They collaborated and eventually came up with a look.

She explained, “We came up with the outfit: a Jantzen leotard, a little chiffon wrap blouse, a couple of little short jackets, two skirts, and boots.”

“We were able to gain an advantage as a result of that.”

Nicks ultimately desired for her fashion to be a part of her persona.

She hoped the look would envelop her in a veil of mystery.

“Under 18 pounds of chiffon, lace, and velvet,” she said, “I’ll be very, very sexy.”

“And no one will ever know who I am.”

Nicks’ outfits vary, but he usually wears black.

This, combined with her description of “Rhiannon” as a song about a Welsh witch, led to accusations that Nicks was a witch.

“Rhiannon was the only song I ever wrote about a sort of celestial being,” she told The Guardian, “but that song, combined with the fact that I wore black, floaty clothes, somehow became this, this… this witch thing.”

Nicks began receiving threatening letters from people who thought she was a witch after a few years.

“After about three years, it started to scare me,” she explained.

“People were sending me strange letters that terrified me.”

To put an end to the rumors, she eventually decided to change her appearance.

“I had Margi make me a bunch of horrible outfits – I call them the Easter Egg outfits because they were peach, mint green, and blue… not my colors,” she explained.

“I, too, wore them…

