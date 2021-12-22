After receiving approval from their families, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, stars of The Bachelorette, are planning to marry in the “near future.”

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya aren’t wasting any time when it comes to their future, unlike many other recent Bachelor Nation couples.

During a joint interview with his 28-year-old fiancée, the 27-year-old Bachelorette season 18 contestant exclusively revealed his wedding plans to Us Weekly.

“We’ll put it that way in the not-too-distant future.”

During the ABC series’ season finale on Tuesday, December 21, Michelle accepted a proposal from Nayte.

“Nayte was always one of the strongest connections, if not the strongest connection,” the protagonist told Us.

“And what I wanted to do was really push myself to make sure that I was open to everyone because, you know, in a situation like The Bachelorette or The Bachelor, conversations can change a lot of different things because, you know, you have this short snippet and it appears to be a short conversation, but you’re not talking small talk — you’re not talking about favorite colors and favorite foods, like, you really do dive deep.”

Those conversations change a lot throughout the season.”

Before handing out the final rose on Tuesday, the Minnesota native had to choose between Nayte and runner-up Brandon Jones.

While Michelle was certain about Nayte before they got engaged, her parents weren’t shy about expressing their reservations about his readiness to marry.

Michelle told Us that when she told her parents that she had chosen the Texas native, they “instantly” accepted him.

“It’s just such a one-of-a-kind situation when it comes to opening up and being vulnerable.”

And, to be honest, my brother and father are two of the nicest people you’ll ever meet with the biggest hearts, but they don’t talk about emotions very often.

And, honestly, it felt [like]I was right at home with Nayte,” she laughed.

“With the cameras and production, there are so many different layers to this process, and it’s on such a tight timeline.”

I was able to obtain the information I required, and my family placed their trust in me once I had done so.

They also believe that, in this high-pressure situation, one conversation will not always lead to a conclusion.

