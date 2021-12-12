After receiving over 900 complaints, the BBC quietly shelved a controversial podcast about Meghan and Harry.

THE BBC has canceled a contentious podcast about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, following more than 900 complaints about an accompanying TV series.

The Princes and the Press documentary was supposed to be followed by a podcast about Harry, Meghan, and the media.

The Beeb quietly canceled the podcast after viewers complained that it was “disrespectful to the Royal Family.”

The allegations that William’s staff had briefed against the Sussexes were aired in the two-part BBC Two documentary, presented by Amol Rajan.

The Royal Households slammed it for making “baseless claims.”

The podcast was supposed to have a lot more content that was going to be controversial.

It will now be released at a later date that has not yet been determined.

