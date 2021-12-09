After recording her first song with her son Egypt, Alicia Keys is a “super proud mom” (exclusive)

After recording her first song with son Egypt, Alicia Keys is a “Super Proud Mom” (Exclusive)

Alicia Keys is embarking on a new chapter in her career, and she’ll be joined by a special guest star: her son, Egypt.

The singer spoke with ET’s Nichelle Turner about her new double album, Keys, discussing her creative process, returning to her roots, and collaborating with her son.

“We named it unlocked because there are two sides to the double album — the first side is originals, and the second side is unlocked,” she explained.

“When we talk about unlocking, it’s like just being who you are without holding back in any way.”

And I adore this sensation because I feel like I’ve been holding back in a lot of ways, so to be in this place of pure freedom, pure expression, whatever that may be, is incredible.

It definitely feels unlocked.”

As an artist, however, getting to that point of freedom wasn’t easy.

The most important step in Keys’ musical journey, she said, was feeling at ease.

“I think through the various moments, finally deciding to feel comfortable with how I felt and just kind of acknowledging that and recognizing I’m feeling this today,” she explained.

“Why do I feel that way? Am I afraid of something? What am I afraid of? Am I feeling? Am I projecting something? Who’s projecting? Is it mine? Is it someone else’s?” You know, all of these things where you can sit with how you feel and pay attention to it and look at it and stare it in the face and ask it some questions.

So, I believe that practice was one of the first to at least open me up to know that, you know, explore it a little.”

“As a writer, you’re writing these things, what you feel, what you’re going through, and sometimes you find yourself judging it.”

I’m not sure if this is a strong enough song or if it communicates effectively enough.

“Perhaps it’s not really good enough,” she said of her album’s songwriting process and how she would explore her emotions without judging them.

“Do you think it’s good?”

