After reports surfaced that Steve Lodge is engaged, Tamra Judge claims Vicki Gunvalson ‘diddled the Lodge.’

After reports surfaced that Steve Lodge is engaged, Tamra Judge claims Vicki Gunvalson ‘dodged the Lodge.’

Vicki Gunvalson’s close friend Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County claims she escaped a bullet when she learned of Gunvalson’s ex-fiancé Steve Lodge’s rumored engagement.

Judge has stood by Gunvalson’s side since her breakup with Lodge, and he continues to do so now that Lodge has proposed to her.

“Vicki Gunvalson, you dodged a bullet,” Judge wrote alongside an article about the engagement on her Instagram story, with the music “Bye Felicia” playing in the background. Judge later updated the post, adding, “You dodged the Lodge.”

Lodge revealed to People that he is engaged to girlfriend Janis Carlson, and the two are planning to marry in April 2022.

“On December 20th, I asked Janis if she wanted to marry me.”

“She happily agreed,” Steve Chavez Lodge said in a statement to People.

“We’ll tie the knot in April 2022,” says the couple.

“We are both ecstatic, ecstatically happy, totally in love, and looking forward to our lives together,” Lodge said.

Carlson, who teaches third grade in Orange County, and Lodge began dating in September.

Gunvalson hasn’t said anything about the relationship.

Lodge was allegedly using Gunvalson’s RHOC fame to gain traction for his governorship campaign, according to Judge and Gunvalson.

When Judge found out that Lodge had already started dating again, she sent a message of support to Gunvalson on Instagram.

After that, Gunvalson urged her supporters and fans to unfollow Lodge right away.

“If you’re following Steve, unfollow him,” Gunvalson said, adding that Lodge is dating a much younger woman.

“He lied to me, he used me, he’s been dating a 36-year-old woman, and he’s not who he says he is.”

She wrote on Instagram that “no Christian man would do what he’s done.”

Vicki Gunvalson misses her ex-husband Donn, according to Jeana Keough of ‘RHOC.’

“While sleeping in your bed, running for governor with your supporters,” Judge continued.

Gunvalson was also taken aback when he learned that Lodge had taken his new girlfriend to Mexico, her favorite vacation spot.

“He took her to my condo in Mexico while I was out of town on business! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places!”

In the same Instagram thread, she revealed, “It’s disgusting.”

Despite the fact that Judge believes Gunvalson avoided a bullet, the…

