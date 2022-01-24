After resurfacing of ‘racist’ past social media posts, 90 Day Fiance star Alina Kozhevnikova is ‘to be FIRED’ from the show.

Alina Kozhevnikova of 90 Day Fiance is ‘to be FIRED’ from the show after ‘racist’ past social media posts resurface.

ALINA Kozhevnikova is reportedly ‘to be fired’ from her 90 Day Fiancé season, which is currently airing.

This came as fan outrage over the Russian reality star’s previous ‘racist’ social media posts grew.

In December 2021, Alina, 27, made her debut on Season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

The Russian native’s budding romance with American Caleb Greenwood, 28, as well as her backstory, endeared her to a large number of fans.

Diastrophic dysplasia is a type of dwarfism and hereditary genetic disorder that affects cartilage.

However, due to her shocking old social media posts, Alina is reportedly being “fired” from the show.

“The producers are horrified that this stuff keeps coming out, and it keeps getting worse and worse,” a source told Ashley’s Reality Roundup, adding that TLC is “scrambling” to get her off future episodes.

“Contrary to popular belief, they do not conduct extensive research into the backgrounds of the cast members, which is how this went undiscovered during filming,” the source added.

TLC fans discovered now-deleted social media posts by Alina after her season premiered last month, in which she made culturally and racially insensitive statements toward Black and East Asian communities.

Alina described getting invited to a “Ni**a party” and wanting to go in a Facebook post from January 2014, as previously reported by Screen Rant.

“I am so going,” she wrote, describing how attendees were encouraged to dress “hood,” throw a party with “black music,” and have a good time in a “ni**a atmosphere.”

Alina gushed over a photo of Hugh Grant but pointed out that his wife is from East Asia and that their “kids would be kinda Asian” with sad face emojis in another resurfaced post from the Instagram account 90shotzfired.

Alina wore traditional Indian clothing and wrote on Facebook, “Got married today! Became a 134th wife!” in another photo discovered by fans.

Since then, Alina has apologized for her offensive phrasing.

As more old posts continued to pour out, Alina took to her Instagram stories on January 14 to issue an apology.

“I’m sure some of you saw the screenshot from one of my earlier posts.

“I sincerely apologize for hurting anyone’s feelings,” Alina wrote.

She clarified, “I never meant to offend anyone.”

“I am and will always be opposed to any form of discrimination.”

“My English is okay,” she claimed, “but I am Russian, and there are still a lot of nuances that you learn over time.”

“I had no idea the impact of the word I used in that post all those years ago,” she admitted, adding that she had seen…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.