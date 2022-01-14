After reuniting with ex-husband Javi Marroquin in a new TikTok video, teen mom Kailyn Lowry posts a cryptic quote about ‘change.’

After sparking reconciliation rumors with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, KAILYN Lowry shared a mysterious quote about “change.”

In a TikTok video, the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex joked around after going on a “secret” kayak date together.

On Thursday, Kailyn, 29, shared a cryptic quote with her Instagram followers via her stories.

“Everyone has gone through something that has changed them in such a way that they can never go back to the person they once were,” the message read.

Her recent reconciliation with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 29, prompted the mysterious note.

During a car ride, the couple filmed a cutesy video in which Kailyn sat in the driver’s seat and lip-synced “I know something you don’t” to the camera.

The camera then panned to Javi, who smiled and mimed, “I know something you’ll never know.”

“What happens when the cameras stop rolling,” reads the text in the video.

On Wednesday, the MTV star shared the video on TikTok with the caption: “Just kidding, I IG and TikTok everything I do.”

“No secrets are permitted.”

Kailyn and Javi, 29, married in 2012 and have one son, Lincoln, who is eight years old.

Despite their breakup, they have remained close and recently sparked rumors that they were back together when they went kayaking.

Kailyn shared a video of them kayaking through a muddy stream last month, which she quickly deleted.

“There’s a sunken skip around the corner,” Javi could be heard off-camera exclaiming.

Oh, that’s great!”

Earlier that month, on Javi’s 29th birthday, the reality star paid tribute to him.

She shared a throwback photo of her husband and their son Lincoln on a football field during practice.

“Can’t stand you, but I love doing football, parenting, and football with you,” the TV personality said.

J, have a wonderful birthday!”

Javi has also been lauded for his assistance in raising Kailyn’s ex-stepson Isaac, 11, whom she shares with Jo Rivera.

Isaac boasted about their strong friendship on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them beaming at the camera during a trip to an arcade.

From the time he was three years old until now, the preteen included sweet memories of them together.

Fans of Javi flocked to the comments section to praise their “amazing” relationship.

“It’s wonderful to see he’s a constant in Isaac’s life,” one person wrote.

“Lincoln [Javi and Kailyn’s son] is fortunate to have a father who can show love and loyalty to someone who isn’t a blood relative.”

“Adorable,” said another.

It’s great to see they’re still around…

