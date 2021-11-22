After revealing a near-fatal illness, Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, shuts down body shamers.

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez’s mother, shuts down body shamers after revealing her daughter’s near-fatal illness.

This is a powerful message.

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez’s mother, defended herself against body shamers after a recent illness caused her weight to fluctuate.

“I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out, comments on my weight would be DM’d to me,” the producer, 45, wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 21, alongside a screenshot of a message someone sent about a weight loss program.

The Texas native explained that her weight loss was caused by a serious bout of double pneumonia, and that she and the “Bad Liar” singer, 29, shot the Entrepreneur cover just three and a half weeks after she was released from the hospital.

She explained, “I was told I only had a few days left.”

“I was able to keep going because of miracle doctors and the love of my family and friends.”

I fought back.

The doctors fought, and I was one of the lucky ones who survived.

I gained 60 pounds as a result of the infection, which was accompanied by inflammation.”

The cover story focused on Teefey, Gomez, and Daniella Pierson’s founding of WonderMind, a new mental health media company.

Teefey “never gave up” on making sure she met her WonderMind commitments, even though she was still recovering from double pneumonia, which meant both of her lungs were infected.

“I’m healthy, and I’m going to work on myself at my own pace,” she added.

“It’s a miracle I’m alive, and I couldn’t care less if that means I’m a 16 instead of an eight.”

“To all of you, much love.”

WonderMind, which is set to launch in early 2022, will focus on removing the stigma associated with mental health and making it something that people are willing to talk about without feeling embarrassed about.

Teefey told Entrepreneur, “We wanted to create something outside the box that gets into the dirt of what could really help people.” The company will debut with a series of podcasts and articles full of helpful hints.

Gomez, like her mother, has been vocal about the importance of mental health — and she hasn’t shied away from calling out body shamers.

In 2019, she admitted that online discussion of her medication’s “weight fluctuation” upset her.

“It’s a medication I’ll have to take for the rest of my life — it may even be life-saving.”

