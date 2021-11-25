After revealing a tragic miscarriage, Jessie J puts on a brave face and thanks her fans for their support.

After revealing a tragic miscarriage, Jessie J puts on a brave face and thanks fans for their support.

After revealing her tragic miscarriage, JESSIE J put on a brave face as she went out to dinner with friends in LA last night.

Following the news that she had planned to have a baby on her own before her loss, the 33-year-old thanked her fans for their “outpouring of love.”

“Your overwhelming instant outpour of love is felt, received, and appreciated beyond measure,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

And it’s what got me up this morning.

“Thank you very much.”

Last night, the British singer shared an emotional quote alongside a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

She bravely explained how she’d been nervous about keeping her pregnancy a secret during a Los Angeles concert this evening in the lengthy caption.

Doctors told her just hours later that they couldn’t find her baby’s heartbeat.

“I was laughing with a friend yesterday morning, saying’seriously, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the entire audience I am pregnant?'” the singer wrote.

“By yesterday afternoon, I was dreading the prospect of making it through the show without collapsing… After getting my third scan and learning there was no longer a heartbeat, I was dreading the prospect of getting through the show without collapsing…

“It was this morning.

I have the impression that I am powerless over my feelings.

I’m not sure if I should post this or not.

I’m not sure.

Actually, I’m not sure.

What I do know is that tonight I want to sing.

I’m singing tonight not to avoid the grief or the process, but because I know it will help me.”

“I’ve done two shows in two years and my soul needs it,” Jessie continued.

Today, even more.

I’m sure some people will think she should just call it off.

But there is one thing about which I am certain right now.

I started singing for joy, to fill my soul, and self-love therapy when I was young, and that hasn’t changed, and I have to process this in my own way.

“I want to be open and honest, and I don’t want to hide how I’m feeling.”

That’s something I’ve earned.

I want to be as authentic as possible in this moment.

Not only for the audience, but also for myself and my little baby who gave it her all.

I know who I am, and I know I would talk about it on stage.

So, instead of a tearful emotional speech attempting to explain my energy, I’m going to do something different.

This is a lot more secure.”

